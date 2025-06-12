Millennium Management LLC Sells 621,911 Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 233,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621,911 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 410,401 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $855,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 13,342.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 442,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 439,355 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

PSNY opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.43. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.94.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

