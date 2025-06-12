Millennium Management LLC Sells 64,478 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,478 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRMY. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,894,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,733,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,883,000 after buying an additional 1,262,362 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 929,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,992,000 after buying an additional 579,103 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,118,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after buying an additional 285,156 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.10. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $41.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.26 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HRMY shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Harmony Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

