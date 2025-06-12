Millennium Management LLC Takes $259,000 Position in The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 193,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Arena Group by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 32,083 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Arena Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Arena Group by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 119,915 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Arena Group Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE AREN opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.50. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

About The Arena Group

The Arena Group ( NYSE:AREN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Free Report)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

