Millennium Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 436.6% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 61,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after buying an additional 50,293 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of IWP opened at $135.33 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.85 and a fifty-two week high of $139.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.61. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.