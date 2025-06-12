Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,166 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in 908 Devices were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 1,159.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 91,359 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 85,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 28,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 62,179 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 61,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

908 Devices Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.29. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63.

Insider Transactions at 908 Devices

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 24.60% and a negative net margin of 109.11%. The business had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 908 Devices news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 6,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $49,135.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,744.40. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Spoto bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,145.59. This trade represents a 18.88% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

