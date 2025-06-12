Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Position in FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,909 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in FingerMotion were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in FingerMotion by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 13,255 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in FingerMotion by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in FingerMotion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Get FingerMotion alerts:

FingerMotion Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:FNGR opened at $2.25 on Thursday. FingerMotion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $129.56 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83.

FingerMotion Company Profile

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FingerMotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FingerMotion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.