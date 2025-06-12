Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $418,617,000 after buying an additional 34,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CSL. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates raised Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 2.6%

NYSE CSL opened at $368.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $311.41 and a 1 year high of $481.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $374.03 and its 200 day moving average is $374.33.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

