Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQM. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $219.22 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $222.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.87.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.3176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

