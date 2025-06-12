Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 19,101 Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,089,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,600 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,700,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,785 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 12,934.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,971,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after buying an additional 2,948,880 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,210,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,245,000 after buying an additional 2,641,310 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 12,350 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,569.60. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 60,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $442,022.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,042.60. This trade represents a 24.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,061 shares of company stock worth $667,775. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Coeur Mining stock opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 76.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Cormark upgraded Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

