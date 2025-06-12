Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,704 iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 54,069.0% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 53,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 54,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $40.41 on Thursday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $40.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

