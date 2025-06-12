Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,057 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 23,252 shares during the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 1,408,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,650,000 after buying an additional 940,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,194,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,879,000 after buying an additional 1,506,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 209.5% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 103,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 70,164 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.98. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

