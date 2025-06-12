Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MANU. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Manchester United in the fourth quarter worth about $783,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 76,181 shares during the period. Antara Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 822.3% in the 4th quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 184,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 164,450 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $706,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Manchester United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st.

Manchester United Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Manchester United stock opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 0.59. Manchester United plc has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.13 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 44.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

