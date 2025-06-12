Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $231,000 Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $412,258,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 59,810.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,950,000 after acquiring an additional 916,898 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,439.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 473,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,696,000 after acquiring an additional 464,791 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $156,412,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 701.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 422,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,527,000 after purchasing an additional 369,471 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Leerink Partners raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.00.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $524.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.55. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.14 and a 12 month high of $530.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $466.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 55.82%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,801 shares in the company, valued at $922,724.34. This trade represents a 41.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

