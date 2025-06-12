Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 465.5% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MTUM opened at $232.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.78 and its 200-day moving average is $213.45. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $234.78.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

