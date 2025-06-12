Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 210,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 48,641 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 66,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 50,316 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,169,393.55. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MTG stock opened at $26.52 on Thursday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $306.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

