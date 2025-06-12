Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $240,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,923,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $218.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.13. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $173.32 and a 12-month high of $222.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

