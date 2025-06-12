Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $249,000 in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Stock Up 1.3%

DASH stock opened at $217.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.25. The company has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 806.67 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $220.88.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.22, for a total value of $266,788.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,430 shares in the company, valued at $63,173,644.60. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.53, for a total value of $1,106,507.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,922 shares in the company, valued at $21,459,696.66. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,030 shares of company stock worth $59,433,406 over the last 90 days. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DASH has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.62.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

