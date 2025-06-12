Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $284,000 in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 348,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,604,000 after purchasing an additional 38,459 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $10,319,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.35.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,264,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,063,979.36. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $152.51 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $113.46 and a 12-month high of $167.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

