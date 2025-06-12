Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 959,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,024,000 after purchasing an additional 52,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,912,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,952,123,000 after purchasing an additional 569,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,360,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,162 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCHP opened at $69.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.29 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.02. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $96.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.86 million. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18,200.00%.

MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.37.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,472.92. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

