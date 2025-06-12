Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,562,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 4th quarter worth $24,801,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 548,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,369,000 after buying an additional 266,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 13,727.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after buying an additional 98,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after buying an additional 81,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARGT opened at $87.26 on Thursday. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 1 year low of $51.09 and a 1 year high of $95.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.17.

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

