Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:IFEB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:IFEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth $626,000.

Get Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $28.33 on Thursday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $28.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $29.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.46.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February (IFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral IFEB was launched on Jan 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:IFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.