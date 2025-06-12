Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 73,365 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 30,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,455.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 18,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

In related news, Director Jose A. Briones acquired 9,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,876.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 329,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,795.70. This trade represents a 3.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFLT shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $12.02.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.67%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital



PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Stories

