Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $333,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 189,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,125,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.81.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $116.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.93. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $99.21 and a 1 year high of $125.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

