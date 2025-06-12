Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLUG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.10 to $0.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Plug Power from $1.70 to $0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.17. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $3.34.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 214.05%. The business had revenue of $133.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.92 million. On average, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Paul B. Middleton acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $669,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,558,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,805.92. This trade represents a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

