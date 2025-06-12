Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 4.9% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 84,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in DocuSign by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 608,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,695,000 after acquiring an additional 330,136 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 3,026.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after acquiring an additional 529,308 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 565.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,379,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $76.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.06 and its 200 day moving average is $86.15. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.14.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.79 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $1,340,435.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,472. This represents a 14.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $46,676.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,880.70. This represents a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,239 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCU has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on DocuSign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.77.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

