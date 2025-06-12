Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Position in Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genelux were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Genelux by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genelux by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 86,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genelux during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genelux during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Genelux in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Genelux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Genelux from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Genelux stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. Genelux Co. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.89.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Genelux Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

