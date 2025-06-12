Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,341 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA KCE opened at $137.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $485.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.24. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $104.46 and a 52 week high of $149.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.58.

About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

