Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 142 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $530,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 41.3% during the first quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 17,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $3,252,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $1,692,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monica Barry sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $188,467.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,314.40. This trade represents a 10.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,768 shares of company stock worth $3,841,417 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. Northcoast Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.00.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $244.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.61. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.13. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $248.17.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.25. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

