Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 3,468 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 268,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 184,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Wendy’s from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 136,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $1,752,651.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,494.05. This represents a 40.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Lindsay J. Radkoski acquired 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $58,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,206.08. This represents a 21.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wendy’s Stock Up 0.8%

Wendy’s stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.34. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $20.60.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $523.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.11 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

