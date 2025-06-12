Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 454 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $418,692,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 14,795.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 769,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,137,000 after acquiring an additional 764,637 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,545,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $475,714,000 after acquiring an additional 601,361 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $252,272,000 after acquiring an additional 452,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $59,289,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $143.37 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.58 and a 200 day moving average of $143.21.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total value of $816,392.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,353,416.32. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total transaction of $39,119.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $256,177.35. This trade represents a 13.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,564. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.24.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

