Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 5,539 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $149,264,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,724,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,917,000 after purchasing an additional 739,519 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,269,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,139,000 after buying an additional 708,645 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,180,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 801.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 270,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,144,000 after buying an additional 240,106 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.85. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

