Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,334,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,199,000 after buying an additional 24,203,669 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,335,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037,193 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,755,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434,970 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,306,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,099,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,980 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of SCHA opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

