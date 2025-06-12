Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moelis & Company

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Stock Up 0.4%

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,551.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Moelis & Company by 1,460.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Moelis & Company by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MC opened at $58.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.74. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $306.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.67 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 38.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.27%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.