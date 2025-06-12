MongoDB Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 23,831 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,056 put options.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $210.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.86 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.94. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $370.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDB. Loop Capital lowered shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.47.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,039,404. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $52,148.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,103.50. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,208 shares of company stock worth $10,167,739 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 315.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NCP Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

