MongoDB Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 23,831 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,056 put options.
MongoDB Price Performance
NASDAQ MDB opened at $210.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.86 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.94. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $370.00.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB
Insider Activity
In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,039,404. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $52,148.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,103.50. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,208 shares of company stock worth $10,167,739 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of MongoDB
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 315.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NCP Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Nintendo Stock Near Highs—Will the Switch 2 Keep the Rally Alive?
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.