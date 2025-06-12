Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 804.80 ($10.91) and traded as high as GBX 870 ($11.79). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 862 ($11.68), with a volume of 52,358 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.59) target price on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £520.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 804.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 744.12.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Mortgage Advice Bureau had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Mortgage Advice Bureau will post 44.7385003 EPS for the current year.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th were given a dividend of GBX 14.80 ($0.20) per share. This is a positive change from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 2%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is 149.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ben Thompson acquired 55 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 845 ($11.45) per share, with a total value of £464.75 ($630.00). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 824 ($11.17) per share, with a total value of £2,175.36 ($2,948.84). Insiders have purchased a total of 649 shares of company stock valued at $526,936 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

