Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 102,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 22,578 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 4th quarter worth $804,000. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 113,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 62,214 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 21,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.50 price target on shares of Movado Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd.

Movado Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of MOV opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $356.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.21. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $26.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $131.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.11 million. Movado Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

