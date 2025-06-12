Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 300.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 135,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Nabors Industries Price Performance

Shares of NBR opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $540.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $105.96.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($4.86). The firm had revenue of $742.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.49 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. Nabors Industries’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.54) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

See Also

