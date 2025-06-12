National Bank Financial Forecasts Cameco FY2026 Earnings

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Cameco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2027 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CCJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cameco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.70.

CCJ opened at $66.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average is $49.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,639,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,084,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,295,000 after purchasing an additional 300,088 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,846,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,729,000 after purchasing an additional 190,337 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,048,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,037,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,206,000 after purchasing an additional 644,413 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

