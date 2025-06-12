NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 1,394 Shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Free Report) by 139,400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $466,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Stock Performance

DTEC stock opened at $48.33 on Thursday. ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $48.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.73. The company has a market capitalization of $89.41 million, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.15.

About ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF

The ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Disruptive Technologies index. The fund tracks an index of 100 global companies that are involved in disruptive technologies across 10 themes. DTEC was launched on Dec 29, 2017 and is managed by ALPS.

