NBC Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 220,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $567,000. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Main Street Capital

In other Main Street Capital news, insider David L. Magdol sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $5,805,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,895,415.10. The trade was a 20.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $6,966,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,357,636.55. This represents a 22.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Main Street Capital stock opened at $57.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.91. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 89.25%. The company had revenue of $137.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Main Street Capital from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Main Street Capital from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.