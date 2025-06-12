NBC Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 10,037.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,330,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,648 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6,181.7% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,713,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,098,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,809 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,701,000 after purchasing an additional 853,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,751,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $86.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.09. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $99.12.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.