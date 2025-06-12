NBC Securities Inc. Acquires New Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Xylem by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,561,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $302,734,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Xylem by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,268,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,204,000 after purchasing an additional 966,399 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $96,658,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $83,139,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.71.
Xylem Price Performance
XYL stock opened at $127.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.60 and its 200-day moving average is $121.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $143.50.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Xylem Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.01%.
About Xylem
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.
