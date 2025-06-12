NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 105,500.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHK. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 45,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BHK opened at $9.67 on Thursday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0746 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

