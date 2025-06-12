NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 105,075.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sinclair were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Sinclair by 1,804.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 55,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 52,254 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 77.8% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 86,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 210,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 73,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBGI shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sinclair in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of Sinclair stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. Sinclair, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $932.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.40). Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 63.89% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

In other news, Chairman David D. Smith purchased 4,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $75,887.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 972,205 shares in the company, valued at $15,983,050.20. This represents a 0.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 280,098 shares of company stock worth $4,134,511. 46.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

