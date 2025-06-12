NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 171,200.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEFA. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 409.1% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS HEFA opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.