NBC Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 561 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,691,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,661,000 after purchasing an additional 193,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,915,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,794,000 after purchasing an additional 148,234 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,316,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,887 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $318,532,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $1,365,285.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,514.59. The trade was a 35.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 11,875 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,172,656.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,872.50. This represents a 97.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,195 shares of company stock worth $4,283,432 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $99.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.99 and a 12-month high of $116.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 50.64%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

