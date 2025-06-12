NBC Securities Inc. Has $66,000 Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 99,900.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

ARKF opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.89. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.22.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

