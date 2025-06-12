NBC Securities Inc. Has $74,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 107,900.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XRT. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of XRT opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.53 and a 200 day moving average of $75.30. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $61.33 and a 12 month high of $84.84. The company has a market capitalization of $315.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.27.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

