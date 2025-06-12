NBC Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 146,542.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,258 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 399.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 100,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 80,431 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,858,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 26,688 shares during the period. QSM Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,089,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,942,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.75 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Newell Brands Stock Down 0.2%

NWL opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.78.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -47.46%.

About Newell Brands

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.