NBC Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 178,700.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MFC. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.54. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.3194 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 66.49%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

